UPDATE 3:42 PM PST | Ekali has added another tweet to address “what I did do wrong,” admitting to one case of infidelity, despite more women coming forward to Sam Black in her DMs. He admits he lied about his drug addiction, but maintains that he never hit her.

On what I did do to wrong to cause Sam hurt in our relationship pic.twitter.com/okLP7IlAss — Ekali 🥀 (@EkaliMusic) October 18, 2020

Late last night, DJ Sam Black shared a note detailing abuse from her ex-fiancé Ekali. She claimed he had been detained by police, abused her, and abused drugs over the course of their relationship. Following her statement, Ekali has responded with one of his own.

“It’s imperative that I come forward and address the false and slanderous accusations made against me,” he says, “especially those which label me as an abuser, a lie which goes against everything I stand for.”

He goes on to say that he can “confirm there was infidelity on both sides and that this person contributed to a magnitude of toxicity within the relationship which ignited many past demons of mine.”

Sam was quick to respond to Ekali again, saying, “The police documentation is coming. Stop lying it’s making it so much worse. Be a man, apologize to me and your fans, and for once in your life tell the truth.”

The police documentation is coming. Stop lying it’s making it so much worse. Be a man, apologize to me and your fans, and for once in your life tell the truth. — SAM BLACK (@SAMBLACKY) October 18, 2020

So once again, just to be clear, everyone in the world, including me and 50+ people coming forward are lying and to blame, and you have done nothing wrong? — SAM BLACK (@SAMBLACKY) October 18, 2020

Others who have responded to Ekali call him out for gaslighting and not apologizing anywhere in his statement, shifting the blame on Sam instead of responding to her accusations.

It’s not clear exactly when the police documentation Black is referencing will surface, but it’s sure that we haven’t seen the end of this story yet.

