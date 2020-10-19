This past weekend saw the Gud Vibrations crew play the first Virtual Vibes Music Festival, with an incredible medusa set piece behind the stage, spewing fire and lighting up with ominous eyes and expressions.

As NGHTMRE played his set, he began playing his newest collaboration with Slander, “Fall Into Me” with Dylan Matthew. Another beautiful melodic bass/heaven trap from the pairing, the inclusion of Dylan Matthew makes this hit even bigger and better. And though we love the song as it is, we can’t help but feel, like everyone else, like we need to see it at circuitGROUNDS or on the mainstage at Tomorrowland.

No release date for “Fall Into Me” as of now, but stay tuned!