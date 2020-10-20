Calvin Harris joins the billion play club on Spotify with not one, but two of his songs: “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa and “This Is What You Came For” with Rihanna.

Harris shared the news with photos of some celebratory plaques from Spotify on Instagram, captioning it simply: “Cheers Spotify!”

“This Is What You Came For” with Rihanna came out all the way back in 2016, but it was by far his biggest track at the time. In contrast, “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa came out two years later, essentially halving the time it took his other single to make it to the illustrious billion play benchmark. And now, “One Kiss” actually has 20 million more plays than “This Is What Your Came For.”

While many songs from his 18 Months album are still rinsed repeatedly, like “Outside” with Ellie Goulding, these tracks are notable for never having been released on any EPs or albums of his.

Photo via Rukes.com