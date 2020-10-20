Zedd is gearing up for a new collaboration, “Inside Out” with Griff.

Following up the shortest, troll of a teaser ever, the producer — known for profound productions including “Clarity” and “The Middle” — officially announces new music

In 2020, we’ve heard multiple versions of the producer’s original “Funny” with Jasmine Thompson and remixes of “Good Thing” with Kehlani, but that’s it — and it’s been five years since he dropped a full album. Dance music fans are always seeking more and Zedd is finally ready to deliver.

Zedd & Griff’s “Inside Out” drops this Friday, which is shaping up to be a huge release day. Check back here to listen when it’s officially out!

Also, scroll down to get a feel for the track. So far, it’s soulful and heavenly, from the deep chords to the vocals — and we can’t wait to hear “Inside Out” in full.

Zedd & Griff – Inside Out

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGkoXOYH3kP/

Photo via Rukes.com