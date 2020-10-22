If you haven’t noticed by now, there is a LOT of new music dropping tomorrow — and Marshmello is getting in on the major release day with a surprise collaboration.
The newly announced collab, “Too Much” with Imanbek featuring Usher is sure to be a club banger, crossover track to please the pop/EDM masses.
Just as much as Marshmello pushes major collaborations, Imanbek serves up major remixes — then you add the R&B supreme of Usher into the mix. With three major artists behind the track, we’re expecting the song to blow up.
In 2020, Mello has released a number of collaborative tracks with Halsey, Demi Lovato, Juice WRLD and more — and he keeps them coming.
Pre-save here and check back tomorrow to listen!
Marshmello x Imanbek – Too Much ft. Usher
▶️ https://t.co/pr1eOB82aW pic.twitter.com/LLNCbffham
— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 21, 2020
Photo via Rukes.com