If you haven’t noticed by now, there is a LOT of new music dropping tomorrow — and Marshmello is getting in on the major release day with a surprise collaboration.

The newly announced collab, “Too Much” with Imanbek featuring Usher is sure to be a club banger, crossover track to please the pop/EDM masses.

Just as much as Marshmello pushes major collaborations, Imanbek serves up major remixes — then you add the R&B supreme of Usher into the mix. With three major artists behind the track, we’re expecting the song to blow up.

In 2020, Mello has released a number of collaborative tracks with Halsey, Demi Lovato, Juice WRLD and more — and he keeps them coming.

Marshmello x Imanbek – Too Much ft. Usher

