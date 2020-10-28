Just A Gent has transformed Michael Jackson‘s famous “Thriller” for 2020 — and it’s honestly one of the best things we’ve heard this Halloween season.

Taking on such an iconic track is no easy task, but the Australian producer expertly blends the 80s smash with a wicked, updated groove that makes a well-balanced, ear-pleasing impression. Just A Gent works in an unexpected, yet tasteful drop before finding the track’s ultimate funky flow, which carries the flip into the spooky, howling night.

The tribute is indisputably well done and masterfully executed. “Thriller” is alive and thriving once again thanks to Just A Gent, and as danceable as ever. Bet on hearing it all week long leading into all the live streams and drive-in shows happening this weekend.

The producer also recently dropped his new original “AUTOPILOT” — check it out here.

Michael Jackson – Thriller (JUST A TUNE FLIP)