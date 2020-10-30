Live Nation must face a lawsuit in the case of a drug overdose that occurred at HARD Summer Music Festival back in 2015.

Katie Dix, 19 years old, died of “multiple drug intoxication” after attending the event in Pomona, California. Her toxicology report came back positive for MDMA and Ethylone.

According to the suit, medical response to the young reveler was delayed, during which time she fell into cardiac arrest. The suit goes even further in alleging Dix could have been saved had she been given proper medical attention.

The family of Katie Dix accuses Live Nation of “negligence and a breach of their duties to protect people from distributing or consuming illegal drugs.” An earlier report concerning the suit describes the event was “overcrowded and understaffed.”

According to Pitchfork, Superior Court of Los Angeles County Judge Dan Thomas Oki recently reversed a ruling in favor of Live Nation, and now holds the entertainment company responsible. He said, “an operator of electronic music festivals like Live Nation owes a duty of reasonable care to festival attendees.”

The suit was first filed in 2016 and after years of legalities, the case will finally be heard by a jury.

Source: Pitchfork, LA Times | Oh Dag Yo Photography © 2015