The events industry has been decimated in the wake of COVID-19. But as particular states begin to open up and others start experimenting with socially distanced, reduced-capacity events, companies are preparing for show to return safely.

Ticketmaster, a subsidiary of Live Nation, is introducing a series of tech tools they’re calling ‘SmartEvent’ solutions in order to help events welcome fans back to the fold. A variety of ‘solutions’ include contactless payment, contact tracing, socially distanced seating, entry rate monitoring, and of particular interest, staggered entry times.

“We know that fans around the world are eager to return to live events and SmartEvent gives event organizers an array of solutions to help make that possible,” said Mark Yovich, President of Ticketmaster. “SmartEvent brings together our advanced technology platform and industry-leading venue and seating insights, putting Ticketmaster in the unique position to facilitate paths back to live.”

Even with all of these tools in place, it will ultimately be up to local and state governments about how to move forward with allowing the return of events, in whatever capacity that might be.

You can read a breakdown on SmartEvent here.

Photo via Rukes.com