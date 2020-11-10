The new Season of Borderland 3 dropped this past weekend, complete with a cinematic trailer showing off some of the game’s brightest and most chaotic moments. Those watching, and more importantly listening, might have caught on to the music playing along… yep, that’s Dillon Francis and Boombox Cartel’s “Drip” from 2019.

This isn’t the first time that the popular game series has taken inspiration from dance music either. When the trailer for the base Borderlands 3 game dropped last year, developers used “Can’t Hold Me Down” from Griz as the musical backdrop. And anyone who’s played the game can attest to how (apart from the wanton killing and general mayhem — maybe not the mayhem) it’s sort of a raver’s apocalyptic paradise.

Check out the Season Pass 2 official trailer below! The pass is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S when the next-gen consoles launch this week.

via EDM.com