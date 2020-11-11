SADRN‘s new release “Feel Alright” is a prime example of creating your own reality and making your dreams come true.

The Detroit-based producer was locked up toward the start of quarantine (a mood we can all relate to) when he began writing this song. Flash-forward to now, as he finds himself on Hex Cougar’s label, Alter/Ego.

SADRN’s signature style is laced with pure emotion as the producer vows to inspire through music that shares “all of the love between beauty and evil.” We’ll let him take the story from here…

I wrote this song on day 2 of lockdown. With being totally unsure of what the world might hold for us tomorrow, I knew I would have a large window of time on my hands to create for the greater good. I also felt like sadrn needed a change so I began to sing and song write knowing and feeling that I had it in me to heal through my words and voice. I saw a tweet from hex expressing how he wanted to have a deeper impact on the community during this time so I sent him “feel alright” and he helped me finish structuring it to get it out to the world, sharing with me that this is the exact kind of beautiful subtle sound he’s looking to have on the collective.

Whether “Feel Alright” is a story of being in the right place at the right time, sheer coincidence, or some other divine alternative, we have no idea — but this exchange between two artists is simply beautiful and we love to hear it.

