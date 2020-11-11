Valentino Khan and Alison Wonderland are coming at us with a new collaboration this week!

The two teased their forthcoming collab a couple weeks ago through a video chat, and AW just confirmed it’s officially release week with a retweet. Fans can expect “Anything” to drop this New Music Friday.

We first heard their styles collide with VK’s high-energy “Good Enough” remix. It was only a matter of time before the two teamed up on a collaboration together.

“I’m so fucking hyped on this track,” she shares.

A Wonderland classic with AWE, “Back It Up,” is also featured on Apple’s latest trailer, showcasing the company’s first-ever M1 computer chip. With her music soundtracking today’s Apple Event and the VK track on the near horizon, it’s an especially big week for AW.

Get caught up on all the tweets below and get excited!

Valentino Khan x Alison Wonderland Coming Soon

New Alison Wonderland music this week 'Anything' with Valentino Khan? pic.twitter.com/BIXRwDAsQ1 — Festival Season (@Festseason) November 10, 2020

(above retweeted by Alison Wonderland)

Alison Wonderland x AWE Featured via Apple Event

My track back it up with @AWEmygod !!! https://t.co/rOVJoNbLnb — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) November 10, 2020

Photo via Gilbert Sanchez