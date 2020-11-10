Tomorrowland is ending 2020 on a high note with a new digital world “filled with music, magic and friendship.” The iconic festival has booked over 25 of the planet’s leading electronic acts to ring in 2021 right.

The festival’s lineup features #1 DJ David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Boys Noize, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic, and more!

Tomorrowland has “adapted to all 27 time zones across the world and will be welcoming people of all ages and places, unfazed by borders or boundaries.” No mater where you live, tune in 20:00 – 03:00 (8PM – 3AM) local time.

Tomorrowland’s Around the World concept blew us away this summer with its highly innovative and developed virtual experience. This is the second time Tomorrowland will take place in a virtual space.

“We believe that digital will exist next to live,” Tomorrowland’s co-founder Michiel Beers said. “We also believe that we have to create moments that people really want to see [us] livestream in a special way, and really see it as a small event.”

Tickets go on sale November 17th. See the full lineup below and more info here.

