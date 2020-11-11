Road to Ultra returns to Taiwan this weekend and is set to be live streamed via UMF TV.

While much of the world is still in lockdown, the capital city of Taipei has found a way to carry on with this outdoor event. The Road to Ultra series continues with its unparalleled production and pulsating audience energy for one of the first festivals we’ve seen emerge since the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Headlined by Alesso, the lineup also includes Slander, Vini Vici, and Kayzo, plus supporting talent, Junior, RayRay, and Pei Pei. In the past, Taiwan’s Road to Ultra event has hosted superstar acts including The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, and DJ Snake — and this lineup delivers once again.

As of now, Ultra’s flagship event in Miami is set to take place March 26 – 28, 2021.

The final tier of Road to Ultra Taiwan 2020 GA and VIP tickets are on sale now.

More info here.

Road to Ultra: Taiwan 2020 Schedule

Photo via Rukes.com