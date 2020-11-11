deadmau5 and Kiesza couldn’t wait until Friday — their brand new collab “Bridged By A Lightwave” is out now and it’s an absolute masterpiece!

Bringing back the classic deadmau5 sound we first fell in love with, the producer mesmerizes with a slow-building soundscape. It’s here that Kiesza’s voice shines with careful, unique attention to time and space. As her lyrics ease in, so do the signature deadmau5 chords, then the beat, then the arps, and soon enough, “Bridged By A Lightwave” takes over in full force.

It’s not everyday a song swoops in like so, but it’s safe to say “BBAL” has become an instant deadmau5 classic in just hours since its release. The full 3-track collection includes the 9-minute 23-second original, a shortened radio edit, and a clubby, alternative mix — so listeners can pick their poison.

Hear the new song, out now via mau5trap + follow along with the lyrics below.

deadmau5 & Kiesza – Bridged By A Lightwave

Listen/download: d5.ffm.to/bbal

Lyrics

If I flew to Japan, stood beside the waves with you

And dance across your face with me

Forget that we were strangers

If I was there to take it in

The walk between the change in spaces

And danced through night and altered places

Would a fire begin?

Gone on a fast train

Oceans of blank space

High on an aeroplane

Bridged by a lightwave

If I went back in time

Removed the boulders that still chase us

Would we still at lust create us?

Or would we start to climb?

If our dimensions were the same

And I could touch you in the flesh

Fold the time and space between us

Would yours fall into mine?

Shadows on our stage

Here from another phase

Nothin’ in our way

All but a 3D place

All but a 3D place

All but a 3D place

Bridged by a lightwave

If I flew to Japan, stood beside the waves with you

And dance across your face with me

Forget that we were strangers

If I was there to take it in

The walk between the change in spaces

And danced through night and altered places

Would a fire begin?

Gone on a fast train

Oceans of blank space

High on an aeroplane

Bridged by a lightwave

All but a 3D place

If I flew to Japan, stood beside the waves with you

And dance across your face with me

Forget that we were strangers

If I was there to take it in

The walk between the change in spaces

And danced through night and altered places

Would a fire begin?

Gone on a fast train

Oceans of blank space

High on an aeroplane

Bridged by a lightwave