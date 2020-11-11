deadmau5 and Kiesza couldn’t wait until Friday — their brand new collab “Bridged By A Lightwave” is out now and it’s an absolute masterpiece!
Bringing back the classic deadmau5 sound we first fell in love with, the producer mesmerizes with a slow-building soundscape. It’s here that Kiesza’s voice shines with careful, unique attention to time and space. As her lyrics ease in, so do the signature deadmau5 chords, then the beat, then the arps, and soon enough, “Bridged By A Lightwave” takes over in full force.
It’s not everyday a song swoops in like so, but it’s safe to say “BBAL” has become an instant deadmau5 classic in just hours since its release. The full 3-track collection includes the 9-minute 23-second original, a shortened radio edit, and a clubby, alternative mix — so listeners can pick their poison.
Hear the new song, out now via mau5trap + follow along with the lyrics below.
deadmau5 & Kiesza – Bridged By A Lightwave
Listen/download: d5.ffm.to/bbal
Lyrics
If I flew to Japan, stood beside the waves with you
And dance across your face with me
Forget that we were strangers
If I was there to take it in
The walk between the change in spaces
And danced through night and altered places
Would a fire begin?
Gone on a fast train
Oceans of blank space
High on an aeroplane
Bridged by a lightwave
If I went back in time
Removed the boulders that still chase us
Would we still at lust create us?
Or would we start to climb?
If our dimensions were the same
And I could touch you in the flesh
Fold the time and space between us
Would yours fall into mine?
Shadows on our stage
Here from another phase
Nothin’ in our way
All but a 3D place
All but a 3D place
All but a 3D place
Bridged by a lightwave
If I flew to Japan, stood beside the waves with you
And dance across your face with me
Forget that we were strangers
If I was there to take it in
The walk between the change in spaces
And danced through night and altered places
Would a fire begin?
Gone on a fast train
Oceans of blank space
High on an aeroplane
Bridged by a lightwave
All but a 3D place
If I flew to Japan, stood beside the waves with you
And dance across your face with me
Forget that we were strangers
If I was there to take it in
The walk between the change in spaces
And danced through night and altered places
Would a fire begin?
Gone on a fast train
Oceans of blank space
High on an aeroplane
Bridged by a lightwave