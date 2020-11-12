It’s Christmas time…. on November 12? It is for the incredible inaugural collaboration between Matoma and legendary singer Michael Bolton.

The two just released their new song, “It’s Christmas Time,” co-written by Matoma, Bolton and Neil Ormandy (Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Bebe Rexha) and produced by Matoma.

“To work with Michael is more than a dream come true for me, he has truly inspired me my whole life,” Matoma said. “His voice is almost magical at stirring up emotions in a listener, to make this song with him is all of my Christmases at once.”

“Working with Matoma was such a refreshing and inspiring adventure for me,” Michael Bolton shared. “His ability to compose and create, combined with his brilliant gift as a pianist, enables him to transform a song into an emotional orchestral experience. I hope this collaboration is the first of many we will write together.”

Their debut collaboration is a beautiful holiday song that feels like sitting in front of a warm fire with a cup of cocoa. Listen below!