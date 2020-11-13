On December 4, The Glitch Mob – the Los Angeles-based trio consisting of Justin Boreta (Boreta), Ed Ma (edIT), and Joshua Mayer (Ooah) – will release Drink The Sea (10 Year Anniversary Edition), a fully remastered and expanded reissue of their landmark debut album, featuring rare remixes and unreleased tracks highly sought after by fans around the world, including “Black Aura (ft. Theophilus London).”

Starting today, fans will also be able to order the highly sought after Drink The Sea vinyl (in a limited edition of 500 on 180 gram silver and black double vinyl) and order items from the first-ever Drink The Sea merch line.

The Glitch Mob’s Boreta recalls the early days of the Drink The Sea phenomenon: “After [the album] sat with people for a while, something unexpected happened. People who were dealing with difficult issues started to write and tell us that the music was helping them. That it was the soundtrack to them falling in love, or getting through a breakup. It helped people cope with dark times, in the same way it had helped us. These notes became the lifeblood of our creativity. Not only did it put our own problems in perspective, but the music connected us to something much larger than ourselves. We had the greatest honor of our lives — to be there for someone else.”

Listen to reissue bonus track “Monday” by Nalepa (The Glitch Mob Remix)

Photo Credit: Daniel Johnson