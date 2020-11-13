The Weeknd is taking over the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show and the hype is real.

Yesterday, the three-time Grammy Award-winning After Hours artist was announced as the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show act. Hits like “Blinding Lights,” “The Hills,” and “Starboy” will soon come to life before a massive audience like never before.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd shared. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

The Weeknd follows up last year’s sizzling on-stage collaboration between Shakira and Jennifer Lopez and a long, star-studded list of other Halftime performers — Madonna, Beyonce, Coldplay, Prince, Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson, and more.

The Big Game takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

This marks the second year NFL and Pepsi have teamed up with Roc Nation.

The Weeknd x Super Bowl LV

Source: ESPN | Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Life Is Beautiful