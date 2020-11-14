Diplo has moved into Kid Rock‘s former Malibu beach home.
In 2006, Kid Rock reportedly purchased the property for $11.6 million, and later listed it in 2003 for $13.5 million. The current owner has sold it to Diplo for $13.2 million.
The seven bedroom home boasts 8,300 square feet across a 1.5-acre lot, which includes a guest house and outdoor swimming pool. Natural lighting, oversized doors, and a picturesque view from the master bath are all major selling points.
From the looks of it, the home is ideal for entertaining — there are plenty of places to hang out and throw down DJ sets. There’s a spacious living room area that opens up into the private backyard.
Check out the photos… And we’ll just leave this here…
stop calling me kid rock
— Thomas Wesley (@diplo) June 15, 2019
Source: OK!