Diplo has moved into Kid Rock‘s former Malibu beach home.

In 2006, Kid Rock reportedly purchased the property for $11.6 million, and later listed it in 2003 for $13.5 million. The current owner has sold it to Diplo for $13.2 million.

The seven bedroom home boasts 8,300 square feet across a 1.5-acre lot, which includes a guest house and outdoor swimming pool. Natural lighting, oversized doors, and a picturesque view from the master bath are all major selling points.

From the looks of it, the home is ideal for entertaining — there are plenty of places to hang out and throw down DJ sets. There’s a spacious living room area that opens up into the private backyard.

Check out the photos… And we’ll just leave this here…

stop calling me kid rock — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) June 15, 2019

Source: OK!