It’s been nearly a year since Excision and Slander premiered their collaboration at Hijinx in 2019, but it’s finally about to come out!

Excision didn’t say so explicitly, but the whole “RT if you want [SONG] to come out] is a pretty tried and true indication that they’re already planning on doing it.

RT if you want Your Fault to be released next week!! @SlanderOfficial @ElleVeeMusic @SubsidiaRecords — Excision (@Excision) November 12, 2020

The track was first played out as the two did a first-time B2B set at Hijinx last December, and fans have been clamoring for it ever since.

Check back soon for an official release date (probably next Friday)!