Clubs around the world have been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — but a new court ruling could save German nightlife.

It might sound strange, and rather obvious, but the country has officially declared techno to be music. That means nightclubs and dance music venues are allowed the same tax break as concert halls, which is vital during this especially difficult time.

Previously, clubs had been paying out 19% VAT, while concert halls enjoyed a reduced rate of 7% VAT. A number of establishments fought to make it right, including legendary club Berghain in Berlin.

The court ultimately declared, “DJs do not simply play sound carriers (composed by others), but they perform their own pieces of music using instruments in the broadest sense, to create sound sequences with their own character.”

The court also argued that even if a nightclub makes more money off drinks than ticket sales, the audience comes primarily for the music. Techno is king.

Source: Euronews | Photo via The Holy Mountain for Insomniac Events