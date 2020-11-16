EDC Orlando is getting back in the game with a virtual music festival coming this month.

The Florida event would have taken place last weekend, but was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Instead, the EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon event will take over November 20th and 21st, bringing the magic of EDC Orlando to a screen near you.

The full lineup just dropped, featuring some of the industry’s go-to acts including Kaskade, Afrojack, Cat Dealers, Good Times Ahead, Loud Luxury, Peekaboo and more. The virtual edition of EDC Orlando will be hosted by Insomniac‘s fearless leader, Pasquale Rotella.

While we’ll miss the tan lines and the good IRL times, the show must go on. “…Feel the Tinker Field energy electrify your living rooms,” organizers share in the post below.

Funds raised during the live stream will be donated to Insomniac’s own Rave Recovery, a relief fund created specifically for dance music fans impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Tune in this weekend here.

EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Photo via Taylor Wallace for Insomniac Events