Timmy Trumpet excels as one of the world’s leading DJs, captivating audiences across the globe — and soon we’ll finally get to hear his full musical vision.

The debut album from Timmy Trumpet, MAD WORLD, is coming. Per the announcement below, it drops December 4th. The Australian DJ/producer/musician has put out dozens of singles, a handful of remixes, and an EP — but his album is about to be a whole different experience.

MAD WORLD‘s album art features a mosaic of fan-submitted photos that make up Timmy’s face. He shares, “Words can’t explain how honoured I am to have so many of you on the cover of my debut album.”

This year, Timmy (real name Timothy Jude Smith) came in at #10 on the 2020 DJ Mag Top 100, up three spots from last year. This in-demand artist will only continue to make his mark with his highly-anticipated debut, MAD WORLD.

Listen to the title track below and get ready for more!

Timmy Trumpet & Gabry Ponte – “Mad World”