Road to Ultra: Taiwan took place over the weekend and some of the live sets from Alesso, Slander, Kayzo and Vini Vici have made their way online.

The energy each act brings to the stage is incredible, but the festival’s headliner Alesso steals the show in premiering three brand new IDs. Enjoy his set from the crowd’s perspective and experience Kayzo, Slander, and Vini Vici as aired via UMF TV.

MORE: Four Visiting Ultra Taiwan DJs Fined For Breaking Quarantine

While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has left the vast majority of US music festivals postponed or canceled indefinitely, other parts of the world are able to enjoy large-scale events like this again. Taiwan has effectively stopped the spread of the virus, according to reports — which is why Ultra Taiwan was able to carry on.

Suddenly, we’re missing festival season more than ever. As we await the return of music events, we’ll live vicariously through the videos below. Watch all the footage we could find from Road to Ultra: Taiwan right here.

Alesso

Kayzo

Slander

Vini Vici

Photo via Rukes.com