A woman, who’s chosen to remain anonymous, has filed a restraining order against Diplo, claiming he possesses “revenge porn” and intends to distribute it. The order was submitted Monday, November 16 with the assistance of celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom.

“I am proud to represent my client, a woman who has made the choice to stand up for her rights,” Bloom told E! News. “After vetting her claims and speaking to three other women, we find her to be brave and credible. In all cases, witnesses are essential, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this case or this defendant to reach out to us.”

It’s not clear yet whether a judge has signed off on the order.

Diplo has already denied the claims via a statement from his attorney.

“Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so,” attorney Bryan Freedman stated. “To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person – and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.”

One image of the defendant was already posted online, after she accused Diplo on October 26 of filming sexual activity without her consent in a thread on Twitter. The image was shared by an account unassociated with Diplo, which the woman says was set up as “a front account and a fake account.”

“She alleges in her declaration in support of the restraining order that the only person that had that picture other than her was him,” Bloom said.

The photo was posted a day after Twitter learned that 19-year-old social media personality Quenlin Blackwell was living in Diplo’s home. The two maintained their relationship was purely that of landlord and tenant.

via E! News