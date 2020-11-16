Tower Records is making a comeback with its brand new online store

The renowned music chain, founded by the late Russ Solomon, first opened in 1960. Tower Records thrived in the 70s through 90s with its “everything-under-the-musical- sun style” and became the industry’s go-to source for all things music. The chain shut down its 89 stores in 2006, declaring bankruptcy.

Flash-forward to now and Tower Records has resurfaced — this time, online. The website boasts a full merch store, blog posts, events, and more. And just like that, Tower Records is back.

The company shares:

Today, in exciting partnerships with artists, labels and brands, Tower Records is transcending its historic past by creating online and physical experiences for all music fans to “Know Music, Know Life”.

Tower Records exclusives include music from Metallica, the Beastie Boys, Wu-Tang Clan and Nirvana.

Shop here.

Source: Pitchfork