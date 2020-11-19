Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity are back at it again with their newest Digital Mirage event celebrating Friendsgiving with a lineup that just gets better the longer you look at it.

Going down November 27-28, Thanksgiving weekend, pay heed to the likes of ZHU b2b NGHTMRE, Tchami b2b Dr. Fresch, the return of Ookay Live, Tiësto, Nitti Gritti, Lunice, Louis The Child, a YehMe2 trap history set (having attended one of these in person, it is not to miss), The Glitch Mob, Drezo, Hex Cougar, Benny Benassi, Jon Casey, and more!

100% of the proceeds will benefit NIVA’s Save Our Stages Emergency Relief Fund and performing musicians via PLUS1. RSVP for Digital Mirage Friendsgiving Festival here for a chance to win a Sony Playstation 5, Pioneer DJ Gear + more!