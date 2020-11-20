So, last week, we saw Matoma and Michael Bolton team up for a surprising Christmas single, “It’s Christmas Time.” This week, it’s the combo of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, and Brennan Heart who delve into the holiday spirit with their new single, “Christmas Time.”

This isn’t the first time that Armin and DVLM have collaborated, but adding Brennan Heart — typically a hardstyle artist — to the mix, for a Christmas single no less, is where things get a bit unique.

With Jeremy Oceans providing the vocals for the track, the artists involved definitely tap into the holiday sound with jingles and Christmas-esque synths, dropping a new song worthy of a main stage. It’s definitely full of positivity and happiness, perfect for the season of giving.

Check it out below.