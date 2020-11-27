Flux Pavilion is gearing up to release his sophomore album and the hype is real!

Following a run of 2020 singles and remixes, the bass music legend will reemerge early next year to bring us a brand new body of work titled .wav. The 16-track album has no official tracklist yet, but we can expect recent releases including “You & I” featuring Kata Kozma and “Sink Your Teeth In” featuring Drowsy to show up.

Flux Pavilion shook the dubstep scene with his 2013 Blow the Roof EP, and again in 2015 with his debut album Tesla. His classic “I Can’t Stop” remains a go-to dubstep anthem and his discography includes plenty of timeless cuts including “Bass Cannon,” “Catch Me featuring Naaz, “Emotional,” and more.

Flux reveals .wav is due out January 21, 2021. It’s a safe bet that the vast majority of the bass community will stop what they’re doing and listen as soon as the album drops.

Pre-save here and listen to the preview below!

Flux Pavilion – .wav

Here it is guys. The official release date for my 16 track album. '.wav' is landing 21st January 2021 and you can pre-save now. Can't wait to share this with you. https://t.co/qsQbOvXE5E pic.twitter.com/R1AzWx2Hba — Flux Pavilion (@Fluxpavilion) November 25, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com