At the beginning of this month, San Holo announced he was taking a short, short break from social media and things to just recharge, “clear my mind and live in the moment a little more…”

Yesterday, on his birthday, he returned with news of a new single, “bb u ok?”, his first release since stay vibrant back in April.

As far as we can tell, San hasn’t previously previewed the track, so it’s going to be fresh for all fans.

Check back in four days to hear it for yourself!