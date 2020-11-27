Although it’s been a hell of a year, there’s a lot the music community has to be thankful for. Today, Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade are bringing people together through the first-ever Friendsgiving live stream — and it’s about to kick off soon!

Featuring music from Tiësto, The Glitch Mob, Benny Benassi, Louis the Child, SayMyName, Nina Las Vegas, DJ Sliink, YehMe2 (Trap History Set), Huxley Anne, Ookay (Live), Nitti Gritti, Moksi, Loud Luxury and more! Plus, special performances from Tchami b2b Dr. Fresch and ZHU b2b NGHTMRE, which goes down tonight.

The online music festival seeks to support “our most vulnerable venues to keep them afloat.” In partnership with PLUS1, 100% of the proceeds raised this weekend will be donated to NIVA’s Save Our Stages Emergency Relief Fund. #SaveOurStages

The festivities kick off at 3:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM PST.

Get locked in below and scroll down for today’s schedule.

Digital Mirage: Friendsgiving (Day 1)

FRIDAY SET TIMES (PST)

LP GIOBBI: 12:00 – 12:30PM

Jon Casey – 12:30 – 01:00PM

Coco & Breezy – 01:00 – 01:35PM

JSTJR – 01:35 – 02:05PM

Noodles – 02:05 – 02:35PM

DJ Sliink – 02:35 – 03:05PM

Cosmo’s Midnight – 03:05 – 03:35PM

Lunice – 03:35 – 04:05PM

Hex Cougar – 04:05 – 04:35PM

YehMe2 – 04:35 – 5:05PM

Wave Racer (Live) – 05:05 – 05:30PM

DUBDOGZ – 05:30 – 06:00PM

Loud Luxury – 06:00 – 06:30PM

Moksi – 06:30 – 7:00PM

Louis The Child – 07:00 – 07:40PM

ZHU b2b NGHTMRE – 07:40 – 08:40PM

The Glitch Mob – 08:40 – 09:10PM

Power Glove – 09:10 – 09:45PM

Lastlings – 09:45 – 10:25PM

Voltra – 10:25 – 11:00PM