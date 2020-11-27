Although it’s been a hell of a year, there’s a lot the music community has to be thankful for. Today, Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade are bringing people together through the first-ever Friendsgiving live stream — and it’s about to kick off soon!
Featuring music from Tiësto, The Glitch Mob, Benny Benassi, Louis the Child, SayMyName, Nina Las Vegas, DJ Sliink, YehMe2 (Trap History Set), Huxley Anne, Ookay (Live), Nitti Gritti, Moksi, Loud Luxury and more! Plus, special performances from Tchami b2b Dr. Fresch and ZHU b2b NGHTMRE, which goes down tonight.
The online music festival seeks to support “our most vulnerable venues to keep them afloat.” In partnership with PLUS1, 100% of the proceeds raised this weekend will be donated to NIVA’s Save Our Stages Emergency Relief Fund. #SaveOurStages
The festivities kick off at 3:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM PST.
Get locked in below and scroll down for today’s schedule.
Digital Mirage: Friendsgiving (Day 1)
FRIDAY SET TIMES (PST)
LP GIOBBI: 12:00 – 12:30PM
Jon Casey – 12:30 – 01:00PM
Coco & Breezy – 01:00 – 01:35PM
JSTJR – 01:35 – 02:05PM
Noodles – 02:05 – 02:35PM
DJ Sliink – 02:35 – 03:05PM
Cosmo’s Midnight – 03:05 – 03:35PM
Lunice – 03:35 – 04:05PM
Hex Cougar – 04:05 – 04:35PM
YehMe2 – 04:35 – 5:05PM
Wave Racer (Live) – 05:05 – 05:30PM
DUBDOGZ – 05:30 – 06:00PM
Loud Luxury – 06:00 – 06:30PM
Moksi – 06:30 – 7:00PM
Louis The Child – 07:00 – 07:40PM
ZHU b2b NGHTMRE – 07:40 – 08:40PM
The Glitch Mob – 08:40 – 09:10PM
Power Glove – 09:10 – 09:45PM
Lastlings – 09:45 – 10:25PM
Voltra – 10:25 – 11:00PM