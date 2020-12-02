FuntCase’s DPMO brand has lived effortlessly on Circus Records since its inception in 2017 with all the devilish dubstep and raucous riddim we could stand. Now, FuntCase is branching out and launching the official DPMO label with a brand new Corruption EP.

FuntCase has teamed up with some of the stars of DPMO, Versa fresh from the absolutely scene destroying ‘Welcome Tune’, Yakz whose ‘Fuck Off’ was a highlight of DPMO Vol. 3, Jkyl & Hyde who previously collaborated with FuntCase for ‘Bounce’ and Stoned LeveL who brought us all ‘Punishment’ earlier this year. Rival also jumps on the new FuntCase x Yakz tune with a blazing vocal to really push the levels higher.

Friday, December 4th, FuntCase and the DPMO family are throwing a virtual label launch party with Insomniac’s Bassrush. Starting at 8PM PST, fans can enjoy sets from FuntCase, Jkyl & Hyde, Sweettooth and Yakz. Watch the livestream here: tv.insomniac.com.

CORRUPTION EP TRACKLIST:

1. FuntCase x Versa – Kill Confirmed

2. FuntCase x Yakz – Bodying feat. Rival

3. FuntCase x Jkyl & Hyde – Transmission

4. FuntCase x Stoned LeveL – Wolfpack

Photo via Rukes.com