Baauer just dropped his sophomore album PLANET’S MAD back in June on LuckyMe — but he’s back already with a new mixtape project appropriately titled The Boptape.

Spanning 19 tracks, The Boptape is a free mixtape of tracks created live on his Twitch stream, hosted by comedian Patti Harrison (Shrill). The freeform nature of the mixtape is perfect for Baauer’s raw, unfiltered sound as he moved from vibe to vibe effortlessly.

Along with the new mixtape, Baauer revealed the unorthodox deluxe edition of PLANET’S MAD that comes as a Blu Ray featuring the feature-length visual album by Actual Objects in luxurious hi definition, alongside 4 brand new Baauer tracks intercut with 8 remixes by hyperpop royalty A. G. Cook & umru, and rising new producers Skeler and Cozway offering colossal bangers. Special Request (aka Paul Woolford) brings glowing nostalgia to the set, while Holly turns his track featuring Bipolar Sunshine into KID-A worthy electronica. But on these previously unheard Baauer tracks we hear the raw power of a producer who defined chart history – doing what he does best: innovative, chaotic and fun dance music.

Check out The Boptape below and go to his website to download alongside a pre-order for the deluxe edition of his sophomore album.

Credit: KYLIE HOFFMAN