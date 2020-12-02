2020 has been horrible in a lot of ways, but for many artists, this year has given them the chance to discover their sound and carve out a massive niche in the culture for themselves. SWARM is one of those artists. Blending his start in midtempo with influences from Rammstein, Nine Inch Nails, Celldweller and more with cinematic bass elements has made his name synonymous with massive, room-filling swells and incredibly impactful melodies.

While he’s had many stunning releases this year already (“I’ll Never See The World,” “Heartless”), “Fury” is perhaps his heaviest, most in-your-face, chill-inducing cinematic piece yet.

The track itself is the sonic equivalent of a full three-act film, with varying tempos, keys, rhythms, and more. Each movement is unique unto itself with an overarching theme that ties everything together. Combining that motif with actual cinematic musical elements gives “Fury” a singular identity, one that SWARM is more readily tapping into with each release.

Check out the track in all its glory below!