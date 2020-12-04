The Glitch Mob – the Los Angeles-based trio consisting of Justin Boreta (Boreta), Ed Ma (edIT), and Joshua Mayer (Ooah) – today releases the 10th-anniversary reissue of their landmark debut album Drink The Sea.

Drink The Sea (10 Year Anniversary Edition) is a fully remastered and expanded reissue featuring rare remixes and unreleased tracks highly sought after by fans around the world, now presented digitally across listening platforms for the very first time, including the reissue bonus track “Black Aura” ft. Theophilus London.

The Glitch Mob’s Justin Boreta also announced today that he will cap off the year with the release of an ambient version of Drink The Sea, out Dec. 18th, via his project Superposition with Matthew Davis. This release follows Superposition’s recent GRAMMY-nomination in the Best New Age Album category for their 2020 release Form//Less, and “Awareness,” a 17-minute long meditative epic which samples the late Ram Dass.

“The Superposition ambient version of ‘Drink the Sea’ is the result of free-flowing, mindful exploration into ambient worlds,” says Boreta. “The intention is to transform the original album and uncover a new dimension hiding just beneath the surface.”

The Glitch Mob also marked the historic landmark reissue with highly sought after Drink The Sea vinyl (in a limited edition of 180 gram silver, black and purple double vinyl) and an exclusive Drink The Sea merch line.

Drink The Sea not only signified a shift in the group’s approach, it led to the creation of their label Glass Air Records and an embrace of a cathartic, hybrid live performance through the use of the band’s touch-screen controller, Lemur. “We wanted to break down the wall that the laptop created between us and the crowd,” Boreta recalls. “We didn’t want people looking at us thinking, ‘Are they playing music or checking email?’”

Listen to Drink The Sea (10 Year Anniversary Edition) and get transported back to 2010!

Photo Credit: Daniel Johnson