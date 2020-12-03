Almost a full year after the release of his coveted sophomore LP, Origins, DANGER emerges from the shadows to unveil his stunning debut video game soundtrack. The OST marks his second collaboration with independent video game studio The Game Bakers and G4F Records — the first being his contribution to the award-winning Furi soundtrack, which has amassed over 95 million streams across all platforms to date.

The multifaceted musician opted to experiment with lighter, more buoyant sounds to complement the themes of love, rebellion, and freedom encapsulated in Haven. The OST follows the release of the project’s lead single “04:42 Still Free” earlier this year. Featuring 19 meticulously produced tracks, Haven (Original Game Soundtrack) boasts DANGER’s signature electro-synthwave drenched flavor and sees him experiment with the colorful spectrum of vaporwave and funk. Alongside its video game counterpart, the Haven (Original Game Soundtrack) is out now across all streaming platforms via G4F Records.

On stepping out of his comfort zone to create a new, orchestral dimension, DANGER states, “while so far I’ve been more interested in exploring the nightmare zone in my music, the Haven soundtrack gave me the chance to explore other, brighter aspects of childhood.”

Fans can now pre-order their special Vinyl and CD edition of the soundtrack here, and can expect their delivery in late January 2021. Haven is out now on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series & One (Game Pass). Listen below now!