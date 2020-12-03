We all hoped that some festivals would be returning next year, and according to Insomniac’s on-sale offerings, at least, there could be some. Unfortunately, those earlier in the year are still significantly burdened by the unknown, and Buku in March has decided to postpone once again until 2022.

“So here’s the deal,” the festival wrote in a statement to fans, “things are still too crazy with COVID to continue planning for a March BUKU. Cases are up, restrictions on large gatherings are still tight, and, even though there is some promising vaccine news for later in 2021, widespread availability by March seems unlikely.”

Other early-2020 festivals, like Coachella, are rumored to still postpone their events next year, while others like Ultra simply haven’t said a word.

In short, “March 2021 is out and the big BUKU will return March 2022 for the blowout 10-year anniversary.”

However, in the meantime, BUKU is planning a new event called Planet B for October, what they call a “one-time-only, alternative take” on their flagship event.

Keep an eye out for more news on that through the New Year.

Photo via BUKU