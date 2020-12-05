Insomniac presents Electric Mile — and brand new audio-visual drive-thru experience coming early next year!

The company’s founder Pasquale Rotella just shared the exciting news, which he describes as an “adventure, filled with beautiful lights, art and sound.” The unique event series boasts 5,000,000 total lights and 500+ art installations, disco balls, lasers and much more.

Electric Mile delivers music fans (aka headliners) and their families with a musical, light-synchronized journey as they navigate through seven magical worlds, touching on staple Insomniac events — “EDC, Beyond Wonderland, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape and Countdown.”

The event series aims to capture the magic of festivals in a COVID-safe environment with plenty of family fun. It all goes down every week starting January 1 at Santa Anita Park, located in Arcadia, California.

Pasquale shares via social media post:

As a Dad, and still a kid at heart myself, this project has been a huge passion project for me. Creating something that can WOW both our festival goers and families alike has been an amazing challenge. I can’t wait to experience this new adventure with you all!

BUCKLE UP, HEADLINERS! The road to #ElectricMile begins: An audiovisual drive-thru adventure, filled with beautiful lights, art and sound — located at Santa Anita Park! 🤗🚗⚡️ More: https://t.co/l8dlaYYouv@electricmilefun pic.twitter.com/FUs6syX2pm — Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) December 4, 2020

Brand New Adventure coming JANUARY 2021!! 🌀 CALL THE LINE FO MO INFO!! 844-5-RAVE-ON 😜📞 pic.twitter.com/xl1xPX4ykY — Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) December 3, 2020

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Insomniac