Everything’s better with friends, right? Bear Grillz proves this on his sophomore album released this week via Dim Mak, Friends: The Album. Spanning 12 collaborations with the likes of Adventure Club & JT Roach, SIPPY, Spag Heddy, Figure, Dion Timmer, and more, Bear shows off his all-star friends list with equally amazing collaborations.

The album is a clear continuation from his run of Bear Grillz & Friends EPs from 2014 and later, paying homage to the early stages of his career while also providing a much needed creative outlet.

Whether it’s reggae-pop melodies on “Give Em What They Want” alongside Iration, high-charged bass on “Run It (feat. Bok Nero)” with Riot Ten, or dreamlike soundscapes on his Adventure Club and JT Roach collaboration “Where We Are,” Grillz’s skillful collection of a diverse ensemble of musicians shows what friends can accomplish when they come together.

Check out the full album below!

Photo by Debi Del Grande