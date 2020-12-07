via press release

Rockstar Games continue to champion new underground music and culture with the latest Grand Theft Auto Online update, The Cayo Perico Heist.

Featuring an exotic, all-new location, The Cayo Perico Heist tasks 1-4 players with planning and executing an action-packed Heist on the heavily fortified Caribbean island of Cayo Perico, home to infamous drug lord El Rubio and his entire operation, setting the scene for the biggest update in the title’s seven-year history.

The Cayo Perico Heist also adds a brand-new underground nightclub and social space called the Music Locker, featuring in-game appearances and DJ sets from Detroit’s Moodymann, Berlin collective Keinemusik, and Palms Trax as the club’s residents.

The Music Locker is an exclusive underground dance club and social space located beneath the existing Diamond Casino & Resort. Players can hit the dancefloor and socialize the night away together to world-class resident DJs in the game’s latest immersive, real world nightclub experience. By giving players new ways to party and socialize in-game in authentic club environments, The Music Locker builds on ideas originally introduced in the GTA Online: After Hours update, which featured a player-owned Nightclub and appearances from The Blessed Madonna, Solomun, Dixon and Tale of Us as resident DJs and in-game characters.

Opening The Music Locker on week one is Detroit legend Moodymann, spinning motor city soul, techno and disco, ably supported by his backup dancers. Later in the season, Berlin collective Keinemusik will take clubbers on a journey from the sounds of open-air beach parties to the hottest nights in Europe, while Palms Trax is preparing to bring old-school house, exotic strains of disco and the latest from the UK underground to his Music Locker Residency later this month. The Music Locker also introduces new gameplay features including the ability to dance with a partner, as well as new dance moves for all players to show what they have on the dance floor.

Stay tuned for tons more music news from GTA Online in the coming days, including new radio stations, more new DJs and extra music for existing stations across the Los Santos airwaves in the city’s biggest musical update since launch!

Like all Grand Theft Auto Online updates, access to The Cayo Perico Heist is free with every copy of Grand Theft Auto V, and will be available December 15th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.