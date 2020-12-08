Performing artists and musicians entering England may be exempt from coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine regulations moving forward.

New rules from the Department for Transport state that DJs and other artists traveling for business-related ventures, even from high-risk areas, will not need to self-isolate for the previously mandatory two-week period. Performers certified by the Arts Council England will be exempt, with official guidance to be published soon.

This means it may become easier for promoters and DJs to work together abroad. However, exemptions may only be made for artists considered “high-value” and terms are “subject to specific criteria being met.” From the sounds of it, there are a lot of hoops to jump through.

For now, the exemption for performing artists and musicians is exclusively available in England, with Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland awaiting approval on similar new measures.

Stay tuned for more info.

Source: DJ Mag