A bill decriminalizing marijuana has passed through the House of Representatives, marking the first time that Congress has voted on the issue.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act or MORE Act would decriminalize cannabis and erase non-violent federal marijuana convictions. With Friday’s vote of 228-164 in favor of the bill, the “legalize marijuana” movement is gaining steam.

However, the fate of the MORE Act being passed into law now relies on the Senate. According to a report, “it stands almost no chance” of becoming a law at this moment.

Arun Kurichety of Petalfast, a company that works on marketing, merchandising, and branding cannabis, said the news is more of a “symbolic step in the right direction.”

The passage of the MORE Act is a great step in terms of recognizing the injustices present in the criminal justice system, but unfortunately, this is all largely symbolic as the bill has little chance of passing the Senate – until and unless – the Democrats are able to secure a majority in the Senate.

Nevertheless, the recent vote is vital to move the bill forward — and the American people agree. A new Gallup Poll shows support for the legalization of cannabis is at an all-time high with 68 percent in favor.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. shares some insight below.

Learn more and track the bill’s progress here.

People of color are 4X more likely to be arrested for cannabis possession than White people despite equal usage. They're also more likely to receive longer & harsher sentences. The MORE Act takes significant steps to right the wrongs of decades of marijuana criminalization. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) December 4, 2020

Sources: NPR, CNBC