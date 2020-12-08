Cyclops Recordings will release their heavyweight Boot Camp LP from Subtronics and fellow label acts on December 11. Within the past years, Cyclops Recordings has been providing the music world with some of the most unique dubstep/bass/trap music gems out there. Spearheaded by the music force that is Jesse Kardon aka Subtronics, the tastemaker imprint has released music by the likes of LEVEL

UP, Leotrix, Al Ross, Control Freak, EAZYBAKED, MOLOKAI and many more while cementing its name as a leading force within bass music.

After an onslaught of explosive singles across the last 12 months, fans of both Jesse and the label will be treated to the highly-anticipated Boot Camp LP. The new compilation album fully captures the sense of community across the close-knit Cyclops Recordings universe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse (@subtronics)

Additional track features include familiar faces Akeos, Syzy, alongside the likes of phonon, MAD DUBZ, Smith., G-Space, Cavemen, Kill Feed, Calcium, Nosphere, Vanfleet, Jiqui, Saka and Subtronics himself.

Broken into three subdivisions by genre, the songs will trickle out over the next 3 days on the label’s SoundCloud.

HIGH KNEES HEADQUARTERS – Today 12/8

PSYCHEDELIC DIVISION – Wednesday 12/9

HEAVY ARTILLERY – Thursday 12/10

Discussing the release of the ‘Boot Camp’ LP, the label says: ‘’Cyclops Recordings is the next step after Cyclops Army (my dedicated online fan group of 40k+ members). The label will be a platform for the most cutting edge sounds we find across the globe and beyond. We intend to promote unconditional kindness to those around us, a principle that also functions as the cornerstone of Cyclops Army, while shining a spotlight on artists that work every day to push the creative boundaries of what we all thought possible.”

Cyclops Recordings Boot Camp arrives at the end of the year after Subtronics announced his Park and Rave Series alongside Calcium, Al Ross, LEVEL UP, Chee, G-Space and Abelation with two shows sold out, their massive headlining show is set to take place on December 11, 12 and 13 at NOS Events Centre. ‘Boot Camp’ LP is out on December 11 through Cyclops Recordings.

Presave ‘Boot Camp’

https://presave.io/t/bootcamp

Boot Camp Tracklist:

Subtronics – Tractor Beam

Akeos – Makura

Syzy – Poison Muffins

AI Ross – Malfunktion

phonon x MAD Dubz – Wheel Up

Leotrix – Dissatisfied

Chee x Subtronics – Point Breeze

EAZYBAKED x MOLOKAI x Saka – Killjoy

Abelation – Killin’ Em

Smith. – Swing

G-Space x Caveman – On The Block

BLVNKSPVCE – Component 17

Kill Feed – Foolish

Control Freak x Vanfleet – Water Weight

Calcium – Deathwish

Jiqui – OTM

Nosphere – Gaussian Traveler

LEVEL UP – Satan Works Alone

Subtronics – Scream Saver VIP

Photo via Rukes.com