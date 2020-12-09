Elon Musk and his company, The Boring Company, have teased a new concept — “Tunnel Rave” — as their Las Vegas Loop nears its 2021 debut.

To celebrate the completion of their Las Vegas Convention Center connector, the team recently blasted out Avicii‘s always iconic song “Levels” into the tunnel. Per the video below — the echoing anthem, matched with the gorgeous display of lights and technology — it all comes together in an extravagant way.

The Las Vegas Loop boasts a 0.8-mile stretch or approximately 1200 meters between one part of the Las Vegas Convention center and another. The futuristic tunnel transports car loads of passengers at speeds up to 240km/h, with the ability to move 1,200 passengers per hour.

As noted by Observer, this teaser may also be hinting at Musk’s idea for a “indoor/outdoor rave space” on the roof of the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin. More on the potential rave space here.

Watch below.

Elon Musk’s Tunnel Rave

Tunnel Rave pic.twitter.com/d3JKOIAsy7 — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) December 4, 2020

Sources: Business Insider, Observer