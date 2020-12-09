The holidays are just around the corner and it seems like every artist has been in a hurry to release new music before the end of the year. Just in the past couple days we’ve seen a new Deluxe album from Disclosure, New EPs from the likes of FuntCase, SubDocta, Gorgon City, and k?d. Malaa, LILO, MARAUDA and many others also released new singles! Sit back, relax or continue doing whatever you are doing and stream Your EDM | Week In Music below.

Release Spotlight

Gorgon City released a new 4 track EP titled the REALM EP, full of house goodness. No collaborations or features just 4 tracks of straight house grooves from Gorgon City.

k?d released a new 5 track EP titled REBIRTH. k?d’s signature glitchy bass fused electronica is littered throughout the entire EP.

Disclosure released a new Deluxe album to ‘ENERGY.’

XAVAGE and Jon Casey teamed up for a bouncy trap anthem ‘Make It Clap.’ A record that is so irresistibly dancy that it will have its listeners dancing in their head if they refuse to show it in their feet.

LILO reinvents the classic ‘Barbie Doll’ into a deep house anthem. The track brings backs the classic Barbie Doll and gives it the new fun loving LILO treatment in the form of a club banger.

Josha Daniel continues his streak on ‘Ends > Begins’ with his very own and unique sound in which he merges ’80s influences, analog synthesizers and pop inspired melodies.

TINK brings the movement on HUSTLE, a groovy freeform bass heater. The record combines rhythm reminiscent of an old western thriller with the grittier elements of bass music.

MARUADA embarks on yet another disastrous tear of music, this time he is back with one of his hardest hitting records yet. “Future Stomp” out now via Malignant Music.