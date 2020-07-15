Tesla rave! Tesla rave! Tesla rave!

It might not be the space-bound rave with TomorrowWorld that we joked about on April Fool’s this year, but a Tesla rave space might actually be happening at their new factory in Berlin. Elon Musk tweeted out a rendering of the new factory yesterday morning.

When a follower asked, “May we see the rave cave rendering too?,” he responded, “Might be an indoor/outdoor rave space on the roof.”

Futurism writes, “In March, Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking his gigantic following if they were interested in a ‘mega rave cave’ below Giga Berlin. 90.2 percent responded with the option ‘hell yes!'”

Judging by the render, there’s certainly enough space — though who’s to say if the roof could sustain the weight of actual stages. Still, it’s a beautiful site and the possible reality of an actual Elon Musk / Tesla rave space is something we’ve been sort of hoping for for years.