Cyberpunk 2077, one of, if not the most anticipated game of the year, officially releases tomorrow after having been pushed back multiple times. Featuring a brand new, open world to explore and a brilliant soundtrack, the futuristic game also has a number of interesting characters to interact with — including Nina Kraviz.

Yes, the Russian DJ, in addition to composing music for the game, is also an interactive NPC within the confines of Night City. Her voice-acted character is actually named Nina Kraviz — she’s a “ripper doc” which is like an underground plastic surgeon who enhances people with robotic limbs and organs. An interesting little tie-in with her real life history of being a former dentist.

She also has a whole radio station with her music (done under the fictional artist name Bara Nova).

Check out the video below, and also catch her live stream this Saturday, posted from the F1 track in Abu Dhabi, with local Middle Eastern DJs Kaytek and Hoolz also playing. The first two hours will be beside the race track (with F2 cars driving around the track at the same time as the sets), with the last hour featuring Nina in the desert.