On Thursday Dec 17th, IHEARTCOMIX and Brownies & Lemonade will partner up for a 24 hour global telethon, live exclusively on Twitch, to benefit the Los Angeles homeless community. Between 2016-2019, the Los Angeles music community came together to raise over $200,000 for local charities Downtown Women’s Center and My Friend’s Place, to bring awareness to the homeless epidemic in their backyard. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this holiday event is now being held online and the giving is going national with SchoolHouse Connection added. Watch LA GIVES BACK’s 24 hour global telethon, starting on Thursday 12/17 @ 5pm PST here: https://www.twitch.tv/browniesandlemonade.

There will be exclusive performances by A-Trak, AC Slater, Alfie Templeman, Baauer & Holly (performing a live score of Planet’s Mad), Brainfeeder presents THE HIT, Claud, Matt Berninger (The National), Giraffage, Mija, Madeon, MNDR w/ Morgan McMichaels are debuting Between Two Tunes, Manila Killa, Pussy Riot, Rufus Wainwright, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood, Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) and Snakehips, etc etc.

As well as appearances by Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), Eric Andre, HEALTH will read a Christmas story, Joel McHale and Keyboard Cat, for instance! You can see the full line up here.

To support SchoolHouse Connection, Downtown Women’s Center and My Friend’s Place, LA Gives Back is partnering with Fandiem — a digital sweepstakes marketplace bringing exclusive experiences and prizes to super-fans.

Starting today, fans can donate for a chance to win prizes such as an Ariana Grande Mega Merch Pack, signed case of ranch dressing by comedian Eric Andre, exclusive signed OBEY GIANT ART / Shepard Fairey prints, a year’s supply of Guayakí Yerba Mate, a limited edition Sofi Tukker x Solé bicycle, a signed Cody Bellinger jersey and many more prizes available only on Fandiem.com/LAGB.

All sales, donations, auction sales and charitable contributions will go towards the national charity SchoolHouse Connection and Los Angeles charities Downtown Women’s Center and My Friend’s Place.

Photo via Rukes.com