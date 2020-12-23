Merry GRiZMAS!

Today marks the epic GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival celebration and ends a 12-day run of GRiZMAS festivities. For the main event, GRiZ will perform alongside Zeds Dead, Rusko, Claude VonStroke, AC Slater, Bear Grillz, Blunts & Blondes, Bijou, Codes, Destructo, Elohim, J. Worra, MASTERIA, ProbCause, Sunsquabi, Super Future, and Wreckno.

GRiZ shares his excitement in the post below:

Merry GRIZMAS!!! Here are today’s set times! Share w your friends! 100% of all donations go to seven mile music – giving access to music education for kids in detroit who don’t have music in their public schools!!! It’s all happening on twitch.tv/Mynameisgriz all times EST. I CANT WAIT AHHHH!!!

Since 2014, GRiZ’s 12 Days of GRiZMAS series has made a true impact in Detroit and surrounding communities, raising over $200,000 in the past two years alone. GRiZMAS proceeds go to local non-profit Seven Mile, which provides Detroit youth with music education, art programs and coding lessons.

This year, GRiZMAS has treated fans around the world to exclusive performances, activities, and community service initiatives that have made the Detroit event a holiday staple for the city and electronic community.

Tune in here at 3 PM EST / 12 PM PST and donate at 12daysofgrizmas.com.

GRiZMAS Digital Charity Festival Set Times

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRiZ (@griz)

Photo: Carson Becker