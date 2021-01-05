If there were a theme song for Tomorrowland’s NYE celebration, it was definitely Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams.”

The most-played out track of the digital festival has experienced a resurgence due to David Guetta and Morten‘s dance floor revival of the classic track. It’s actually a cover with rising star Lanie Gardner with much homage to the original.

Guetta rinsed the track out twice during Tomorrowland’s NYE live stream, as himself and his techno side project, Jack Back. In addition, Diplo mashed up “Dreams” with the recent re-release of OFFAIAH‘s “Private Show.”

The night saw performances from more than 25 renowned artists on 4 mesmerizing digital stages, including Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Boys Noize, Tchami, and more.

Get your on-demand pass and relive the digital festival here.

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 l Dreams