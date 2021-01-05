Back in October, What So Not emerged from an 8-month hiatus to tease new material, his remix of “Ju$t” by Run The Jewels.

Now, the track is complete and it’s coming out this Friday! Obviously this will be What So Not’s first material of 2021, but it’s also his first release since 2019’s “20:25” with Flux Pavilion. Best of all, the remix sounds absolutely fantastic, meshing Run The Jewels’ uncompromising intensity and WSN’s penchant for beautiful melodies and builds.

Check back Friday to hear the full thing!

Photo via Adam Kargenian for Insomniac Events